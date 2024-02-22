The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, held an exhibition for evacuees from Israel's north and south borders on Tuesday.

The exhibition was held near the Dead Sea, with the support of the Tamar Regional Council and Chaiyanu, a nonprofit specializing in supporting cancer patients and their families.

Israel Dog Unit director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: “The Israel Dog Unit has accompanied our brethren from the Gaza border region since October 7th. We have searched for missing people for months, and given support to the IDF and residents with our operational dogs. We are also happy to arrange for exhibitions with evacuees from south or north.”

“This evening, we merited to put a smile on the faces of the children evacuated to the Dead Sea. We will continue to accompany our brethren until victory.”