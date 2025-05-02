A UAV fired from Yemen was intercepted in the area of the Dead Sea on Friday evening.

“A short while ago, a UAV that was launched from the east was intercepted by the IAF,” the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol, the statement added.

The incident marks the third time in less than 24 hours that Yemen’s Houthi rebels have fired missiles towards Israel.

Early Friday morning, the IDF said that it had identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, and that aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Moments later, sirens were sounded in Haifa, Wadi Ara and the Galilee regions of northern Israel.

The IDF said that the missile was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

There were no injuries, but interception fragments were found in a preschool in Mishmar Ha'emek.

Hours later, the IDF again issued advanced warnings after a missile was launched from Yemen towards Israeli territory.

Minutes later, sirens sounded in numerous areas of northern Israel, including Akko (Acre), Haifa, Samaria, Nazareth, the Krayot near Haifa, and Wadi Ara.

A powerful explosion was heard in central Israel and Jerusalem following the missile's interception.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that no one was injured due to the missile, though one woman suffered injuries while running for shelter.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)