The Megilot Search and Rescue Unit on Wednesday evening located six missing persons who were caught in a drift at the Neve Midbar Beach in the Dead Sea.

The six had disappeared from a party that was held on the beach and was attended by about 2,000 people.

Magen David Adom teams and helicopters were sent to the area to assist in the search. After a while, a police drone spotted the six in the water, fully conscious and swimming towards the shore.

Rescuers then approached them and assisted them.