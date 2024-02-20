Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday hosted the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce delegation at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

During the meeting, President Herzog expressed his admiration for the work of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce in building bridges between communities and countries while empowering businesses. Herzog called the Chamber's work a huge kiddush Hashem (sanctification of G-d's Name), while acknowledging Lakewood, NJ, as his favorite community in the USA. He lauded the organization for its efforts in forging alliances throughout the community, Israel, the United States, and the globe.

The delegation comprised twenty Jewish business leaders who are part of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce's board and executive leadership from New Jersey, New York, Israel, Europe, and other parts of the chamber's global network.

President Herzog was recognized by the Chamber and The Morris Katz Foundation with the Morris Katz Legacy award on US Presidents’ Day.

The President expressed deep gratitude for receiving the award, which recognized him for carrying the message of the world-famous artist historic president collection saying, "Never Again," and for demonstrating appreciation to US presidents.

The delegation included prominent figures such as Harry (Tzvi) Berkowitz, founder of Project Talmai/ Universal Jewish Police Association; Moshe Israel Kinderlehrer, Co-Founder and Publisher of the Jewish Link NJ; Lital Kiperman/Vaknin, Choose NJ representative in Israel; and other distinguished individuals.

The President's hosting of the delegation coincides with the Chamber’s upcoming conference, set to take place on February 21, 2024, at the Nefesh B'Nefesh Conference Center in Jerusalem. The conference will include government and business officials who will provide valuable insights and expertise on a range of topics related to connecting and doing business with New York City, working with the US Department of Commerce and US Embassy, and navigating the business landscape in Israel.

The main focus of the conference is to provide the Anglo-American community in Israel with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to thrive in the business sector. The conference aims to enrich the business ventures of participants and make a lasting contribution to the growth and prosperity of the Anglo-American community in Israel.