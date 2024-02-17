Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has revealed details about the twelve United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East workers who took part in the October 7th massacre.

Faisal Ali Musalem Na’ami, 45, was photographed during the massacre, and is believed to have abducted a body from Be’eri. He was killed in an airstrike targeting his house in Nuseirat, along with five of his children and one of his wives.

Na’ami, who was both a Hamas terrorist and a UNRWA social worker, can be seen loading the body into his car along with another armed terrorist and driving away.

The abduction took place at 9:30 a.m. at the town gate, where three men had been killed and their bodies dragged out of their cars.

Na’ami and the other terrorist with him laid out a blanket on the back of the ATV in which they arrived, and loaded one of the bodies onto it. They searched through the personal effects scattered around the area and took a mobile phone and a hat. They left less than three minutes after they arrived. It is unclear why they did not take the other bodies or if the body that was taken was brought to Gaza.

Gallant stated yesterday that Israel has intelligence that more than 30 such workers took an active part in the October 7th massacre and assisted in the abduction of Israelis.