The Chief Rabbi of the Israel Police, Rabbi Rami Berachyahu, spoke at Yeshivat Mercaz Harav in Jerusalem and told the story of a policeman who fought the Hamas invasion on October 7th to the very last bullet.

“Police officers were the first ones to take on the defense of the state. 59 of them were killed in action. Those who remained alive also displayed exceptional bravery, fighting until their last bullet. Along with Rabbi Chocron, Rabbi of the Jerusalem precinct, I needed to identify an officer who was found still holding his handgun, with one round left in the chamber.”

"I don't know why he had only one round left, but the fact that the body was found with a handgun, which of course we unloaded, shows that he fought literally to the very last bullet. Later, we found out what his story was, how bravely he fought, and how he knew that he was going to die but refused to evacuate and instead fought to his last bullet.”

“The WhatsApp messages from officers that protected the Supernova Festival show that the officers knew they were sacrificing themselves to allow as many civilians as possible to flee, and were well aware they would not leave the place alive.”