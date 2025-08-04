צפו: לוחמי הימ״מ חיסלו מחבל במירכה דוברות המשטרה

The Israeli Police on Monday released helmet camera footage showing Yamam special forces operating near Jenin during a mission in which an armed terrorist was killed.

The operation, conducted jointly by the YAMAM national counterterrorism unit, the ISA, and the IDF, targeted a wanted individual. According to police, the suspect attempted to flee while armed but was fatally shot by the YAMAM. Three additional suspects were arrested during the raid.

Security officials noted that terrorists have been fleeing Jenin over the past seven months, amid ongoing counter-terror operations in northern Samaria and the sustained presence of IDF forces in the region.

The released footage captures Israeli operators approaching the building where the suspect was hiding and shows the use of advanced tactical equipment during the engagement.

At the same time, the ISA and the IDF's undercover Duvdevan unit conducted a separate operation in the town of Kabatiya. There, they apprehended a terrorist affiliated with the Jenin terror network, along with two of his aides who had attempted to evade capture. Security forces recovered an M16 rifle and a loaded magazine during a subsequent search.

Elsewhere in the Judea and Samaria regions overnight, security forces seized additional weapons, including an M4 rifle, a hunting rifle, and a pistol.

In a statement, police reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism, saying, “Security forces will continue operations to thwart terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria until justice is served against anyone who seeks to harm Israeli citizens or forces.”