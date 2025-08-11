Two women were killed in two serious traffic accidents in the Hebron mountains and the Jordan Valley on Monday afternoon.

A 17-year-old pedestrian was hit by a truck on Monday afternoon on Road 3552 near Adora in the Hevron Mountains. Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics reported finding a young woman with no signs of life and multiple injuries and had to declare her dead on site.

MDA paramedic Elad Paz said, 'When we arrived at the scene, we saw the young woman lying in the middle of the road, unconscious, without a pulse and without breathing, with multiple injuries. We performed medical checks, but her injuries were critical and we had to declare her dead at the site.'

A short time later, a traffic accident occurred between three vehicles on Road 505 near Ma'ale Efraim. Rescue teams provided medical treatment to nine injured individuals, and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

Battalion Chief Ofir Levy, the on-duty commander at the Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Upon arrival at the scene, we encountered a difficult and complex site of a traffic accident involving three vehicles. After an initial assessment of the situation, we identified several injured people, as well as one trapped in one of the vehicles. This was a very serious accident with severe injuries, and as a result, the rescue was complicated and took a long time."