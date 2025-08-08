An IDF soldier was killed Friday afternoon in a civilian traffic accident on Route 222, south of Be’er Sheva, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

"Following the incident, a joint investigation was launched by the Israel Police and the Military Police. The soldier's family has been notified," the statement read.

The report was received at 3:15 p.m. by the Magen David Adom (MDA) 101 emergency call center in the Negev, detailing a vehicle that had collided with a safety barrier on Route 222 near Bir Hadaj, south of Be’er Sheva.

MDA medics and paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the soldier, approximately 20 years old, dead. He had suffered a severe head injury and showed no signs of life.

MDA paramedic Dan Avivi described the scene: "We found a young man, about 20 years old, unconscious with no pulse or breathing, suffering from a severe head injury. The vehicle had front-end damage. We performed medical assessments, but the injury was too severe, and unfortunately, we had to pronounce his death at the scene."

