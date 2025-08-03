Officers from the Jerusalem District's Shafat Station on Saturday noticed a motorcycle with bumper stickers with Hebrew slogans associated with Chabad, including "Moshiach" (Messiah) and "Father in heaven," travelling towards the Hizma checkpoint north of Jerusalem.

Suspicion aroused, the officers stopped the vehicle for inspection. Upon inspection, it was determined that the driver was a 17-year-old Arab from the Palestinian Authority-controlled territories, who did not have a permit to enter Israeli territory. The officers also found that the motorcycle was stolen and was being brought to the Palestinian Authority-controlled territories.

Checking the police systems, the officers learned that the motorcycle belongs to a resident of central Israel. During the inspection, the police also noticed signs of a break-in and torn wires on the motorcycle.

The suspect was arrested and taken for questioning at the Shafat station. During his interrogation, he claimed that he entered Israel to go to the beach, and there, according to him, he met people who coaxed him into stealing the motorcycle.

The suspect was interrogated on charges of vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, driving without a license, and illegal entry into Israel. The court granted the police's request and extended his detention until Tuesday.