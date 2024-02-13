Eighteen girls and boys from Emunah Bet Sabah Elazraki Children’s Home lined up on the half marathon starting point in Daytona Beach, Florida, to run for the hostages in Gaza.

This is not the first time that the runners of the children's home team have participated in a marathon in the USA: For over a decade, they have been running in memory of Liran Edry, an IDF soldier from Netanya who was killed in Operation Protective Edge.

This year, the children wanted to run to raise worldwide awareness of the over 100 hostages, kidnapped into Gaza on October 7th.

The Marathon is considered a major and well-publicized event, in which participants run from all over the world and at all levels.

Before flying to the US, the runners met with Galia and Yehudit, the sisters of hostages, Avinatan Or. This inspiring conversation gave the runners another boost of motivation and strengthened their desire to continue and echo the tragedy of the hostages.