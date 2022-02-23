Every year, the bat mitzvah-aged mothers and daughters from the East Hill Synagogue in Englewood, NJ, share in a fun and educational mission to Israel together.

The highlight of the trip is their Shabbat at Bet Elazraki, a children's home in the northern city of Netanya.



Mothers and daughters from East Hill travel to Israel for a week of deep study of their Jewish roots, all led by Rebbetzin Reichman. During the trip, as they have been for 20 years, the mothers and daughters spend Shabbat at Emunah Bet Elazraki Children’s Home in Netanya.

There, together with the bat mitzvah girls of the home, they honor their bat mitzvahs with an incredible shared celebration.

"The girls indeed come from different backgrounds, but they immediately bond and create a connection of pure joy and friendship," Bet Elazraki said.