On the eve of Shavuot, a meaningful and emotional run was held at the Emunah Bet Sabah Elazraki Children's Home in Netanya, honoring the memory of IDF Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, z”l, and calling for the return of all hostages still held in captivity.

This first-of-its-kind event drew close to 300 participants and was organized in memory of Hadar Goldin, who fell in battle during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. His body has been held by Hamas since then. Hadar had previously volunteered at the Children’s Home, leaving a deep and lasting impression on both the children and staff.

Participants included children from the home, staff members, volunteers, alumni, and students from the overseas Midreshet Torat Chesed program. Runners competed in three race categories: 2 kilometers, 5 kilometers, and 10 kilometers.

The day concluded with an emotional ceremony and the awarding of medals and trophies, led by Yehuda Kohn, Director of the Children’s Home, who presented the prizes with great pride.

“This run reflects the values Hadar stood for - commitment, giving, and hope,” said Kohn. “We will continue to remember, to act, and to believe - until Hadar and all the hostages are brought home.”

Kohn added, “Emunah Bet Sabah Elazraki is proud to launch the first children’s run of its kind in Israel. Our goal is to make this an annual tradition that encourages physical activity, sportsmanship, and a true sense of community among children from across the country.”