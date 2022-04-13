After months of training, the children of the Saba Elazraki children's home finished the half marathon in Miami, where they ran in memory of Officer Liran Edri who fell in Operation Protective Edge, and to inspire and bring honor to their friends in the children's home.

Fourteen children from Emunah Saba Elazraki flew earlier this week to Miami in order to participate in the Miami marathon. For the past decade, children from the home have flown to run this marathon.

An extremely close friend of the Home, Kani Greif, sponsors the entire trip for the staff and children . He believes wholeheartedly that it is essential for all children, but especially the Saba Elazraki children, to set goals, push for them, and watch their dreams come true.

Last week, when the children boarded the El Al flight to Miami they were met with the staff from El Al who took them to the cockpit, gave them gifts and treated them like royalty.

Soon they will be on their way home, to the Saba Elazraki home in Netanya as heroes and champions, wearing their medals and knowing that if you dream, it can all come true.

The team Courtesy