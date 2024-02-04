A 40-year-old man was pulled unconscious from the Junes spring in the Golan Heights last night.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) team attempted to revive him but eventually declared him dead at the scene.

Police opened an investigation but concluded the incident was not criminal.

Senior MDA paramedic Ofir Aslan recounted: “We saw a 40-year-old man outside of the water, unconscious, without vital signs. People who had gathered at the scene began basic CPR, and we continued with more advanced and protracted attempts, but eventually had to declare him dead at the scene.”

The spring is located near the Hamat Gader hot spring and is actually a concrete cistern that once served as a Turkish bathhouse for Syrian officers.