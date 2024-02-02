The police arrested three individuals suspected of stealing 84 computers that were given to displaced children from Sderot who are staying at a hotel near the Dead Sea.

The computers were used by the children for their studies and were stolen from the Royal Hotel by the Dead Sea.

The person in charge of education in the area submitted a complaint to the police which opened an investigation.

As part of the investigation, the investigators worked to locate the robbers by taking testimony, collecting evidence, and other findings.

The suspects are two residents of Dimona and a resident of Be'er Sheva in their 30s.

The Be'er Sheva Magistrate's Court extended their detention until the beginning of next week.