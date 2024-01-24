Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke at a special event marking the 75th anniversary of the Knesset.

The session was also attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition leader Yair Lapid, and the acting president of the Supreme Court, Uzi Vogelman.

Lieutenant Colonel Shai Abramson, a military cantor, led a prayer for the safety of IDF soldiers.

אברמסון בתפילה ערוץ 7

President Herzog began by describing the mourning that has recently united the nation.

“We have all had a moment in which we read the names of the fallen and our heart skips a beat as we read a familiar name or see a face we know. Another name adorbs the monuments to the bravery of our nation - I say adorns because along with our deep sorrow, we do not forget how proud we are of our children who fell in a war more just than any other.”

"IDF messengers have knocked on twenty-four doors in the past two days, twenty-four doors of families from every corner of the earth. In visiting bereaved families, we hear every language, and meet every part of Israel, every community, of every lifestyle, worldview, faith, and religion. We all speak the same language, Israeli, and there is no other like it.

“We embrace the families, and pray fervently that we be worthy of their sacrifice.”

He moved on to what he said was the most important question of the current situation: “How can we, particularly the elected leaders, be worthy of this?”

“The stories of one fallen soldier after another, one last letter or message or conversation after another, from every part of Israel, give the answer. We must know not only to fight and die together, but to live together, to build together, and to be worthy together.”

The President emphasized that he was not calling for everyone to agree on everything. “Unity is not conformity. This building, the house of our legislation, is the temple of arguments and deliberations of Israel. Our most important and heated debates, on war and peace, on the day before and the day after, about finance, society, security, and normalization will be held here. We will make the decisions that affect our lives the most here.”

Nevertheless, he said, there would need to be more restraint in the Knesset: “Even during such debates, we must be worthy. Discourse must not return to what it was on the 6th of October. We cannot speak of unity without the Knesset being a central part of it, and making a change of its own in the conversations here. This is our responsibility to the nation and the generation.”

He ended with a message of support to the nation: “I encourage the Prime Minister and the War Cabinet, and the soldiers of the IDF and the security forces. I embrace each and every one of the families of the fallen. I pray for the swift recovery of the wounded and the return of each and every one of the hostages. I support the dear families who have been evacuated from their homes and assure them that we are working in every possible way to see them returned quickly and safely.

“I both promise and pray to be worthy of this.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated: "The State of Israel is accustomed to wars and tests. And with the current one as well, we will stand together and win with G-d's help. We prove to our enemies on a daily basis that they were highly mistaken. They believed that we would leave everything dear to us. They deluded themselves that Israel was weak like a spider web. The total opposite happened. We were hit very hard on October 7th, but we quickly got on our feet. This is a war for home. It must end with the eradication of the aggression and evil of the new Nazis. The ones who attacked, raped, and murdered brought on themselves unprecedented destruction with their own hands."

Netanyahu continued: "We set goals for the war and they are concrete and exist- to bring to the collapse of Hamas's regime, to bring our hostages home. There is and will not be any compromise when it comes to ensuring our existence and future for generations. We will rehabilitate the communities of the Gaza envelope, we will return the residents of the south and north home safely. We will further advance a policy of building. We will strengthen Israel's position as a watchtower of the cultured world in the Middle East. I told the world leaders that if Israel would G-d forbid not win - they would be next in line."

The Prime Minister concluded: "We will fight back fiercely and that way, we will give hope to all of humanity. This message I emphasize inwardly as well. The overwhelming majority of the nation believes in Israel's justness. The heroism of our soldiers and our heroes who fell will win. The glory of Israel will win. Tomorrow is Tu B'Shvat, it is the time to deepen roots. In Kibbutz Kerem Shalom on the Israel-Gaza, new saplings will be planted - trees of strength. Tomorrow the kibbutz members will plant trees in memory of those who fell protecting the kibbutz on Simchat Torah and will express the victory of our life over our enemies' culture of death. This is a great victory, it will be whole, it will be complete. Happy holiday to the State of Israel, and to our commanders and soldiers. Happy holiday to the Knesset."