Former US President Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday welcomed the endorsement of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who announced earlier that he was suspending his own presidential campaign and throwing his support behind Trump.

“With only a few days left until President Donald J. Trump’s victory in New Hampshire, we are honored by the endorsement from Governor Ron DeSantis and so many other former presidential candidates. It is now time for all Republicans to rally behind President Trump to defeat Crooked Joe Biden and end his disastrous presidency,” Trump’s campaign said in a statement.

“Nikki Haley is the candidate of the globalists and Democrats who will do everything to stop the America First movement. From higher taxes, to decimating Social Security and Medicare, and to open borders, she represents the views of Democrats more than the views of Republicans. It’s time to choose wisely,” added the statement.

DeSantis ended his 2024 White House bid just before the New Hampshire primary, leaving Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley as the last major candidates remaining in the race.

DeSantis’ decision to bow out of the race came days after his blowout loss in the Iowa caucuses last week.

Other candidates who have dropped out of the Republican presidential race are businessman Vivek Ramaswamy who suspended his campaign on the night of the Iowa caucuses, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who dropped out in mid-November, and former Vice President Mike Pence who withdrew in late October.