MK Danny Danon, chairman of World Likud, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Monday about the changes in the way Israel has been conducting the war in Gaza, responding to claims that these changes are a result of American pressure.

“First, we are still fighting. We're in the middle of the war. We are fighting mainly in southern Gaza, in the city of Khan Yunis, but I agree. I think we should go back to the same way we acted at the beginning of the war, which included the evacuation of the population, using the Air Force artillery and only the end the ground forces. Unfortunately, we didn't continue with this method and today it's much slower and we don't see the same results,” Danon said.

“I think it's not too late. We have to go back and use the same method which worked for us at the beginning of the war,” he added.

“We know that there's a lot of pressure coming from the US and we should tell our allies in Washington that we appreciate the support that we received from them, we are grateful for that, but at the same time we have to do whatever is necessary to win this war, and one cannot expect us to win a war if our hands are tied behind our back and that's what's happening today,” Danon stated. “If you don't evacuate the population, use the Air Force, use all the power you have, you cannot complete the mission. You cannot finish the job.”

Asked about the world’s efforts in trying to bring back the hostages being held in Gaza, Danon replied, “Unfortunately we see that, as we speak, our hostages are under ongoing suffering and it's ongoing atrocities and I expect more from the international community to speak up for on behalf of the 136 hostages. Unfortunately we don't hear much about them, [and] that's why we have to count only on ourselves. It should be our forces that will fight there, will bring them back home and will eradicate Hamas.”