The United Nations Security Council convened on Wednesday to vote on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza - without conditioning it on the return of the hostages.

The proposal received the support of 14 member states. The United States vetoed the resolution, preventing its adoption.

“The United States has been clear we would not support any measure that fails to condemn Hamas and does not call for Hamas to disarm and leave Gaza,” Acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea told the Council before the vote.

She added, “This resolution would undermine diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire that reflects the realities on the ground, and embolden Hamas.”

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, harshly criticized the resolution and thanked the US for vetoing it.

“I thank the United States for demonstrating moral clarity and leadership at the UN Security Council by vetoing the one-sided resolution against Israel,” he said.

“The resolution that was brought to a vote called for a ceasefire in Gaza without conditioning such a ceasefire on the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages — a gift to Hamas. It sends a dangerous message to Hamas terrorists: reject every proposal and the international community will reward you; hold innocent civilians hostage and the UN will grant you legitimacy,” added Danon.

“This is not diplomacy — it is surrender to terror. As long as the hostages remain in Gaza, there will be no ceasefire. Israel will continue to apply military pressure and use all necessary means until every hostage is brought home,” the Israeli Ambassador said.