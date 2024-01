The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit cleared for publication on Sunday morning that Sergeant first class (res.) Uriel Aviad Silberman, 23, from Moshav Nehalim, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

In addition, two reservists were seriously injured in the incident in which Silverman fell.

Also, a reservist from the 466th battalion was seriously injured in battle in the central Gaza Strip.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to hospitals for medical treatment and their families were notified.