Soldiers of the 7th Brigade Battle Team have been operating of late in the Khan Yunis region. Directed by IDF intelligence, the troops have been raiding terror infrastructure, locating and seizing weapons, and uncovering underground infrastructure.

During the activity, the troops raided a Hamas military installation. The installation served as a training camp for the Khan Yunis Brigade and was a meeting place for senior Hamas figures.

The troops in the area located tunnel shafts, dozens of rocket launchers, weapons, and a facility with mock-ups of IDF armored vehicles. The vehicles were destroyed by the forces.

Earlier in the day, the IDF announced that Staff Sergeant Ori Gerby, 20, from Herzliya, who served in the Givati Brigade, succumbed on Thursday to injuries sustained on January 17 in a battle in northern Gaza.

Gerby was laid to rest in the military section of the Herzliya cemetery.

Avi, a relative of Gerby's, lamented: "How was a flower picked when it was only 20 years old? Ori Gerby, the son of my niece, a wonderchild, an athlete, loved the land, loved by all, helpful, supportive, a warrior, a sharpshooter in the Givati Reconnaissance Unit, an amazing brother to Yuval, pride to any father and mother, eldest child, first grandson, first nephew, the salt of the earth, man of men. He fought fiercely, was hit by an RPG, and did not survive the severe injury. What a harsh and unjust loss. We love you, Ori."

The IDF also cleared for publication that two reservists were seriously injured in various battles in the central Gaza Strip.

In addition, a reservist was seriously injured in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

The injured soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified.