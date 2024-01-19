The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Friday morning that Staff sergeant Ori Gerby, 20, from Herzliya, who served in the Givati Brigade, succumbed on Thursday to injuries sustained on January 17 in battle in northern Gaza.

Gerby’s funeral will take place on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. in the military section of the Herzliya cemetery.

Herzliya Mayor Moshe Fadlon expressed condolences over Gerby’s death and said, "The city of Herzliya is in pain and will mourn the death of Staff sergeant Ori Gerby, the hero, a resident of the city. Ori fought for the country he loved so much, and the pain is unbearable. We embrace the family members and share in their grief. May his memory be a blessing."

The IDF also cleared for publication that two reservists were seriously injured in various battles in the central Gaza Strip.

In addition, a reservist was seriously injured in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

The injured soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified.