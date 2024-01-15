China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday called for the establishment of a Palestinian state and a ceasefire in Gaza as he met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, AFP reported.

Speaking during a press conference with Shoukry, the top Chinese diplomat said "it is necessary to insist on the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign state of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital."

A joint statement from the two ministers urged an immediate end "to all acts of violence, killing and targeting of civilians and civilian establishments".

Wang additionally discussed the conflict with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to Chinese state media Xinhua, with both sides agreeing a ceasefire "should be achieved as soon as possible to prevent the conflict from further spilling over."

Shoukry and Wang called for "an international summit for peace to find a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause by ending the (Israeli) occupation and establishing an independent, contiguous Palestinian state", according to AFP.

China has more than once offered to mediate talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, but has also expressed support for a two-state solution.

In 2013, China presented a four-point proposal for a solution to the Israel-PA conflict. The Chinese proposal focused on an independent Palestinian state, negotiations as the only way to peace, the principle of "land for peace", and on guarantees the international community should provide for the progress of the peace process.

Israeli-PA peace talks have been stalled since 2014, when the PA unilaterally applied to join international organizations in breach of the conditions of the talks.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas visited China this past June. During that visit, China announced that it established a “strategic partnership” with the PA.