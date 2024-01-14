So, it’s come to this . Some Jewish grads from our finest universities have learned nothing from our finest modern playwright, David Mamet.

Some time ago, with vigor, he announced, “Why I am no longer a Brain-Dead Liberal.” He found out that people were generally not good at heart.

Currently, a highly regarded Jewish professor at MIT quit his job because the place is run by brain-dead liberals. From Prof Karchmer, we get the inside scoop about being Jewish on campus, post Oct. 7, when Jews expected a touch of world sympathy, but instead, find themselves “a people who dwell alone.”

Instead of the world coming around to us, the world chose the cannibals, Hamas. Go figure.

Jewish students know the feeling. They are being hounded, ostracized, and even terrorized.

Those are the many.

But among the few are the deniers, the heretics, and the scorners, and whatever their number, they are an embarrassment to themselves, and to the rest of us.

They march piously as “Jews for Gaza” or “Jews for Justice and Peace,” as yesterday and even today, they block traffic on roads, bridges and tunnels, with no concern for the thousands of motorists left helpless en route to a job or a hospital. The apikorsim have a point to make. The rest of us be damned.

“My son the doctor?” Not always.

Surprise, if you thought Jews with Ph.Ds could not possibly be hoodlums. But there they are, flourishing as part of the general riff-raff.

They are, The Pampered Generation, and the cost to turn them into brainwashed zombies runs at about $70,000 per year at, say, Harvard.

After they swarmed the Holland Tunnel, and stopped traffic for miles, the New York Post ran an investigation, and found that indeed, among the rioters, were Jews.

Jews for Hamas.

Nor were they up from the Bowery. They were up from our finest universities, and the question is…how do they get that way?

Where is the pintele yid, the Jewish spark? What sort of exorcism takes place, to turn them into Golems for Jihad?

The most likely assumption is that they suffer from Stockholm Syndrome, whereby the captive begins to identify with his captors.

Better to be the same, than be different, goes the reasoning. But we are different. Some are just finding that out.

France’s leading novelist, Michel Houellebecq, is astonished. After Oct 7, he expected “a wave of solidarity with Jews, but none came.” (Thank you, Mr. Levich)

That is both an old story and a new story.

The novel and the movie “Manchurian Candidate” tell the tale of American soldiers who, as prisoners in Korea, were brainwashed and were thus mind-controlled by the communists.

So they were sent out into the world, as Manchurian Candidates, people with no minds of their own, but subject to the demands of their masters…the consequences always awful.

Sounds to me like a typical Ivy League college education.

