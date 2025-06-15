IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin delivered a special statement to the media against the backdrop of Operation Rising Lion and the Israeli airstrikes in Iran.

In his remarks, the IDF Spokesperson detailed a series of targets struck by the Israeli Air Force overnight in Tehran, including fuel depots, a centrifuge production facility, a chemical development site, and more.

"We are not stopping attacking for a moment," Defrin said. "We have attacked more than 80 targets across Iran since last night. The Air Force's attacks are focused on damaging nuclear facilities. We attacked the Iranian regime's nuclear headquarters, we attacked development and research sites for the production of raw materials and laboratories for the development of nuclear weapons, we attacked fuel depots that assist Iranian military industries."

“We have seen clear evidence in recent days that those who remained in protected areas during the Iranian attacks were not harmed,” said Defrin.

He added, “In recent days, the behavior of the public is further proof that the Home Front Command’s directives save lives.”