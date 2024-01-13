IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Saturday night announced that Israel has completed the task of dismantling Hamas military frameworks in northern Gaza.

In his statement, Halevi explained, "We completed the dismantling of Hamas' military frameworks in the northern Strip, and now the forces are embarking on missions to deepen and maintain the achievement in this area. There are still terrorists there, there is a little infrastructure, we will continue to strike, pursue and destroy."

"We have moved the focus of our efforts to the center and south of the Strip, where we exposed, including today, weapons manufacturing facilities above and below ground, including missiles intended for the Israeli home front, a real military industry.

"Destroying these, is very important to prevent future strengthening, and it is important to understand, without maneuvering in the field, it would not have been possible to do this. The forces are thoroughly and methodically dismantling infrastructure, and at the same time, the forces continue to eliminate terrorists from the air, sea, and in brave face-to-face combat on the ground in a very complex area."

Confirming the release of reserve forces, he added, "As part of the advancement of the combat, we released some of the reserve forces, whose mobilization is worthy of praise from the entire state. You, dear reservists, are an exemplary group in Israeli society. We of course will also need you in 2024."

"We will do this within a sufficient time for preparation, alongside recognition and appropriate compensation – for you and no less importantly for your families, who have looked after the homes throughout this period."

He promised, "We are managing combat in several arenas simultaneously, with varying intensity. We are operating everywhere. There will be no immunity for those seeking to kill us: not in Gaza, not in Judea and Samaria, and also not in other arenas throughout the Middle East."

"These days, it is important to remember, we are fighting an unparalleled just war, a war that a murderous enemy began, when it slaughtered innocents in an inhuman way. We do not forget and will not forget, and will continue to remind even those who try to deny it."

"We are fighting for our right to live here in security," Halevi stressed. "The IDF fights professionally while operating according to its values and according to the principles of international law. The IDF, with all its soldiers and commanders, is focused entirely on the objectives of the war; we will continue to fight until they are achieved."