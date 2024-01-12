IDF soldiers are operating in the Gaza Strip, seizing and destroying hundreds of rockets, including long-range rockets, and locating and destroying rocket launchers.

According to the IDF, since the beginning of the ground operation, over 700 rocket launchers have been destroyed in airstrikes and ground forces operations.

As part of the forces' activity in the Gaza Strip, the soldiers locate Hamas' weapon caches and seize the missiles and rockets, as well as destroy Hamas' rocket launchers in order to remove Hamas' rocket launching capabilities and thwart further launches toward Israel.

During an aerial intelligence gathering mission by the IDF's 100th Squadron, Hamas was identified firing from a school and a mosque in the Gaza Strip, and the launchers in the area were neutralized.

Additionally, forces from the Golani Brigade located loaded and ready-to-launch rocket launchers inside a cemetery, and the rocket launchers were neutralized.

"The Hamas terrorist organization endangers both Israeli and Gazan civilians by indiscriminately firing rockets at Israelis from rocket launchers located inside Gazan civilian buildings, including schools, mosques and residences," the IDF stressed.