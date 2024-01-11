A new poll shows that a German extreme-right party is at an all-time high in public opinion.

The poll shows that the center-right Christian Democratic Union of Germany is in the lead and has 295 of the votes, as opposed to the 24 percent it had in Germany’s 2021 elections.

Following it is the extreme right party Alternative for Germany, with 24 percent instead of the 10 percent in the last elections.

The ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany has dropped to 15 percent instead of the 26 percent it enjoyed in the last elections.

Fourth place in Germany went to the Green Party, which has 14 percent, a marginal increase over its previous 12 percent.

Center-right party Freie Demokratische Partei has dropped from 11 percent to 6 percent.

Alternative for Germany has enjoyed support in previous local elections and EU parliamentary elections that took place approximately five months ago, in the shadow of the migrant crisis and the party’s stronger stance on the issue.

The Social Democratic Party of Germany fears losing right-wing support to the more extreme right-wing parties, and left-wing support to the new left-wing parties that have been gaining votes due to the economic crisis in the state and the question of support for Ukraine.

The political situation in Germany has caused a change in all matters regarding migrants and Ukraine, with the Social Democratic Party of Germany and the Christian Democratic Union of Germany both taking harder positions on the issues.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently stated to the magazine DER SPIEGEL that ‘We need to deport more people, and faster.’

Additionally, the German government has stated that it is considering the British model, in which the government works to deport migrants to Rwanda.