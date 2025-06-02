Iran on Sunday declared it would retaliate if European nations, specifically Britain, France, and Germany, move to reimpose nuclear sanctions, accusing them of potentially "exploiting" a United Nations report concerning Tehran's advanced uranium enrichment, AFP reported.

The warning comes a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) revealed a sharp increase in Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent, a level significantly closer to weapons-grade material.

According to the confidential IAEA report seen by AFP, Iran's total enriched uranium now stands at an estimated 9,247.6 kilograms, exceeding the 2015 landmark agreement's limit by more than 45 times.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed to IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in a phone call that "Iran will respond to any inappropriate action by the European parties" to the 2015 agreement.

The European trio has previously cautioned about reimposing sanctions should Iran's nuclear program be deemed a threat to continental security. Araghchi urged Grossi to prevent "parties from exploiting" the nuclear watchdog report "to advance their political objectives."

The IAEA Board of Governors is slated to review Iran's nuclear activities at its upcoming quarterly meeting in Vienna, commencing June 9. Reports on Friday indicated that Western powers are preparing to push the IAEA board to declare Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations.

Iran on Saturday rejected the IAEA report , claiming it was based on “unreliable and misleading information” provided to the agency by Israel.

Iran also said that the IAEA report was “politically motivated and repeats baseless accusations”.

This escalating tension unfolds amidst ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States for a new nuclear deal.

Araghchi confirmed receiving "elements" of a US proposal for a potential nuclear deal after five rounds of Oman-mediated discussions. He stated Iran's response would be "in line with the principles, national interests and rights" of its people.

