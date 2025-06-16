Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar was interviewed on Sunday by Bianna Golodryga on CNN’s flagship program “GPS”.

The purpose of Minister Sa’ar’s interview was to present the Israeli narrative on the war with Iran and to respond to an anticipated interview with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was scheduled to appear on the program before him.

Just moments before the broadcast, however, Araghchi decided to cancel his appearance. The host was left stunned and commented on the unexpected cancellation.

Sa’ar mocked Araghchi after the interview and wrote on X, “Does anyone know why the Iranian Foreign Minister canceled his appearance on CNN at the last minute?”