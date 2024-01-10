The IDF's 5th Brigade combat team, under the command of the Gaza Division, struck terrorist infrastructure, launching posts and means of observation in the area of Khirbat Ikhza'a. Khirbat Ikhza'a is a dense area and consists of civilian buildings, in which Hamas built and used terrorist infrastructure.

On October 7th, Hamas terrorists mobilized this terror infrastructure, set out from the Khirbat Ikhza'a area to invade Israeli territory, and attacked communities of southern Israel - including Nir Oz, Nirim and Ein HaShlosha - where they murdered and abducted innocent civilians.

As part of the IDF's "Nir and Oz" operation, which aims to secure operational control of Khirbat Ikhza’a and clear the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure, IDF soldiers operated against this terrorist infrastructure, including military assets embedded inside schools, community centers and municipal buildings.

Significant tunnel shafts, tunnel routes, and numerous weapons and materials used for intelligence, incitement, and terrorism were also located in the area. During the operation, the soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists. Approximately 40 tunnel shafts located by the troops were destroyed.

Hamas embedded its terrorist infrastructure in civilian areas just one kilometer from the border with Israel and in close proximity to Israeli communities in southern Israel. The IDF will continue to operate to dismantle Hamas’ capabilities in Gaza in order to make sure that the October 7th attacks can never happen again.