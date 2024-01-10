An IDF fighter jet on Wednesday morning struck terrorist infrastructure and a military compound in the area of Labbouneh in southern Lebanon.

In addition, an IDF fighter jet struck a military command center in the area of Kfarchouba overnight.

On Tuesday, IDF soldiers struck and destroyed a Hezbollah observation post in the Khiam area in southern Lebanon.

On Wednesday morning, IDF soldiers struck a military compound in Naqoura from which shots were fired toward Israeli territory.

"Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701," the IDF stressed in a statement. "The IDF will continue to defend its borders from any threat."