MK Ofer Cassif, the sole Jewish representative in the predominantly Arab Hadash-Ta’al Party, signed a petition supporting the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

Cassif explained in a post on his X account, "My constitutional duty is to Israeli society and all of its residents, not to a government whose members and its coalition call for ethnic cleansing and even for actual genocide."

"They are the ones who harm the country and the people, they are the ones who led South Africa to turn to The Hague, not me and my friends. When the government acts against society, the country and its citizens, especially when it sacrifices them and commits crimes in their name in order to maintain its existence, it is my right and even my duty to warn about it and do everything I can within the law to stop it," he added.

"I will not give up the fight for our existence as a moral society. This is true patriotism - no revenge wars and calls for extermination, no unnecessary bloodshed, and no sacrifice of kidnapped citizens and soldiers in false wars," concluded Cassif.

The text of the petition, which was signed by Cassif, reads, "The materials that emerge from the lawsuit are horrific and credible. Israel is indeed taking systematic and thorough steps to wipe out the population of Gaza, to starve it, to abuse it and to displace it. It implements a policy of wiping out possibilities for making a living, which leads to genocide. It systematically kills broadside layers of the population, leading academics, writers, doctors, medical teams, journalists and ordinary citizens."

"In light of the above, we wish to add our voice as citizens of Israel to the claims made in the statement of claim submitted by South Africa to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, in the hope that our voice will help to reach a decision that will bring an immediate end to the war."

Cassif has repeatedly drawn criticism for his anti-Israel statements, including comparisons of Israeli leaders and even the State of Israel to the Nazi party and Nazi-era Germany.

In August, it was reported that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara was planning to file an indictment against Cassif over a May 2022 incident in which Cassif was involved in a physcal altercation with a police officer during a protest near Hebron. During the protest, Cassif was filmed hitting a police officer in the head.

In March of 2023, the Knesset Ethics Committee decided to temporarily suspend Cassif from the plenary following a verbal confrontation in which he called MK Almog Cohen, among other things, a "stinking Nazi", "zero", "stupid" and "bloodthirsty".

Cassif once shared a Facebook post calling Ayelet Shaked, who at the time was serving as Justice Minister, a “neo-Nazi scum”.

In 2017, he was recorded during a class comparing the State of Israel to Nazi Germany, warning that Israel was “on a slippery slope” to fascism.

Before the election in April of 2019, the Central Elections Committee decided to disqualify Cassif from running, but the Supreme Court overturned that decision.