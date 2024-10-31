The Israel Press Council informed Knesset member Ofer Cassif that his complaint against news anchor Danny Kushmaro has been shelved.

At the beginning of the week, Cassif filed a complaint with the Israel Press Council against Kushmaro and the Keshet 12 broadcasting company, after it aired a report last Friday, in which Kushmaro accompanied IDF forces to Lebanon and videoed himself taking part in military activity and personally blowing up a building.

The complaint also stated that Kushmaro even published the content on his personal social network page.

According to Cassif, a journalist who takes part in military activity, while wearing press overalls, endangers the immunity given to journalists under international law, puts himself in a situation of conflict of interest between his professional journalistic duties and the military activity, thereby damaging the freedom of press to which all his colleagues in the profession are entitled.

As mentioned, the Israel Press Council rejected the complaint and determined that Kushmaro did not commit any crime: "I did not find that the journalist deviated from the law," wrote the deputy to the Press Council's legal advisor.

After hearing the decision Cassif said: "Unfortunately and disgracefully, the Israel Press Council is currently also following in the spirit of the malicious government and serving its attempts to eliminate freedom of the press. This is like a waiter who is serving the head of the critical media on a silver platter to the government and protecting those who are endangering it."