The Knesset Ethics Committee has ruled that a call by Deputy Knesset Speaker Nissim Vaturi from the Likud to "burn down Gaza" did not violate ethics rules.

The committee thus rejected a complaint filed on the matter by MK Ofer Cassif from Hadash-Ta'al.

The committee explained that the statement is "a political expression that clearly reflects the ideology of the Knesset member."

Committee chairman, MK Moshe Roth from Shas, noted that the committee believes Vaturi's statement "does not uphold the dignity of the Knesset as an institution."