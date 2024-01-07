The IDF stated that last night (Saturday), a hostile aircraft that infiltrated from Lebanon to Israel was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array in the area of Even Menachem in northern Israel.

Furthermore, the IDF struck a terrorist cell that was identified in the area of Marwahin in Lebanon. In addition, IAF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah military targets in the areas of Labbouneh, Majdal Zoun, and Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

Secondary explosions were identified within a number of the compounds which indicate they were containing weapons.