The IDF stated this evening (Thursday) Unit 669 of the Israeli Air Force continues to operate deep within the Gaza Strip and is present at every strategic location with the ground forces. The unit's soldiers, together with the soldiers of Unit 5515 and the IAF's Helicopter Rescue Squadron, have evacuated over 1,000 wounded soldiers during the war.

"Dozens of teams of Unit 669 operate as an integral force of the infantry brigades and constitute the immediate rescue and primary medical treatment unit, to which teams of the unit coordinate with ground forces to evacuate the wounded, extracting them from the line of fire, and prepare improvised field helipads. The unit's airborne teams evacuate the wounded onto the helicopter, secure the area, and continue medical treatment until they reach hospitals in Israel," the IDF stated.