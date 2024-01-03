IDF Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi on Wednesday held a situational assessment at the northern border, together with top commanders.

Among those participating in the assessment were the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, and the Commanding Officer of the 210th Division, BG Zion Ratzon, along with the brigade and battalion commanders from the reserve units guarding the sector.

"Based on my impressions, we are in a very high state of readiness in the North," Halevi said. "I visit here often. I think our readiness is at its peak. There is a lot of expertise, great capabilities, and high morale. We are in very high readiness in all sectors and we are currently focusing on fighting Hamas."

"This war started at a difficult point. I think we talked about it last time we met, we won't elaborate on it now. But it also creates an opportunity in these very difficult circumstances to create a very significant change to the situation. In the south, in the north, and in terms of general regional stability."

Halevi stressed, "Looking forward, we are going to change our routine defense measures, we are going to have more soldiers on the borders for at least the next year, and we will reach something much stronger. Because this event, as hard as it is, and we will talk about it a lot more - we could have known, we couldn't have known - it cannot repeat itself, that's for sure. And we need to provide a very very strong response to this matter."

"In our decisions, I know that there is a trained, prepared, ready force, with a lot of spirit. And we are going with that, that's our security, we don't have anything stronger than that. That's the best."