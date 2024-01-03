Mossad chief David Barnea on Wednesday attended the funeral of former Mossad chief Zvi Zamir, hinting that anyone who participated in the October 7 massacre may be a target of future attacks.

Zamir passed away earlier this week, at the age of 98.

"Let every Arab mother now that if her son was a partner in the October 7 massacre, his blood is on his own head," Barnea said.

"Even today, we are at the height of a war. The Mossad today, as it was 50 years ago, is obligated to settle accounts with the murderers who infiltrated the border area on October 7, with the planners and those who sent them.

"It will take time. But our hand will reach them wherever they are. In this task, we will be accompanied by Zvika's spirit."

On Tuesday night, Saleh al-Arouri, deputy chairman of Hamas’ political bureau, was eliminated by a UAV as he entered his vehicle, after leaving a meeting in a building in the Dahieh neighborhood. Reports said that al-Arouri's office was also hit by missiles.

Israel has not commented on the incident, which the US and Lebanon attributed to the Jewish state.