CIA director William Burns is expected to travel to Europe in the coming days for a meeting with the head of the Mossad and the Prime Minister of Qatar in an effort to revive talks to release hostages held in Gaza and establish a ceasefire, Axios reported on Thursday, citing three US and Israeli officials.

Burns is expected to meet in Europe with Mossad director David Barnea and Qatari prime minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani, according to a third source with knowledge of the meeting.

The War Cabinet convened on Wednesday evening to discuss a possible deal for the release of hostages.

The Prime Minister's Office said at the conclusion of the discussion, which lasted about four hours, that "the War Cabinet instructed the negotiating team to continue the negotiations for the return of the hostages."

According to Axios, Israeli negotiators developed in recent days a new proposal to renew the hostage talks, which includes some compromises in Israel's position compared to the last round of negotiations in Cairo.

The new Israeli proposal includes a willingness to further compromise on the number of living hostages to be released on humanitarian grounds in the first phase of the deal, Israeli officials said.

The most recent round of negotiations failed to result in a deal.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Egyptian intelligence quietly changed the terms of a ceasefire proposal that Israel had already signed off on earlier this month, ultimately scuttling a deal that could have released hostages and Palestinian Arab prisoners, and set a pathway to temporarily end the fighting in Gaza.

The ceasefire agreement that Hamas said on May 6 it had agreed to was not what the Qataris or the Americans believed had been submitted to Hamas for a potential final review, sources told the network.

The changes made by Egyptian intelligence, the details of which have not been previously reported, led to a wave of anger and recrimination among officials from the US, Qatar and Israel, and left ceasefire talks at an impasse.

“We were all duped,” one of those sources told CNN.

It is not clear whether Egyptian officials will attend the meeting in Europe, officials told Axios.