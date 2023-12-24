The IDF's General Staff representative in the Cabinet, General Eliezer Toledano, presented the government with a briefing on the war during the Cabinet meeting today.

"This war will continue for several long months. We will need to manage an economy of ammunition, but the goal is the eventual destruction of Hamas," he stated

"We are not sparing ammunition over the course of the ground offensive, and are doing everything needed to protect our soldiers."

Prime Minister Netanyahu used the meeting to make a similar statement directed to the Biden administration: "Last night, I spoke again with President Biden. I appreciate the steadfast US position – which supports our war effort – in the UN Security Council. I told President Biden yesterday that we will fight until absolute victory – however long that takes. The US understands this," he said.

He dismissed reports that the Biden Administration has been handicapping Israel's efforts to prosecute the war: "I have seen erroneous reports to the effect that the US prevented, and is preventing, us from operational actions in the region; this is incorrect. Israel is a sovereign state. Our decisions in the war are based on our operational considerations, and I will not expand further. They are not dictated by external pressure. The decision on how to use our forces is an independent decision of the IDF and nobody else."

"The goal is to accomplish the mission, all of our missions – especially the elimination of Hamas and the return of our hostages, while also doing everything to safeguard the lives of our soldiers."

Netanyahu said that war will continue "until the hostages are returned, Hamas is eliminated and we restore security in both the north and the south."

"We all support our heroic soldiers in achieving all of these goals. Together we will fight and – with G-d's help – together we will win," he concluded.