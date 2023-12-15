The parents of Ron Sherman, 19 years old from Lehavim who was kidnapped from his base, have received notification that he was murdered in Hamas captivity.

On October 7, Sherman wrote a message to his parents, saying, "I love you. That's it, they're here, it's over."

A few hours later, his parents found a video clip on social media showing Ron in civilian clothing, held by Hamas terrorists.

His father, Dr. Alex Sherman, fought for the return of his son, who also holds Argentinian citizenship. Dr. Sherman gave interviews to Spanish media outlets and asked football star Lionel Messi to raise awareness of his kidnapped son. He also spoke to Argentina's president, who promised to help.

The funeral will be held Friday afternoon.