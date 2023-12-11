Defense Minister Yoav Gallant today (Monday) held a situation assessment at the Central Command together with the commander Yehuda Fox, Major General (ret.) Amir Abulafia, commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier General Avi Bluth, commander of the command, Brig. Col. Roi Shitrit, head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Fares Atila, and representatives of the Shin Bet and Border Police.

Gallant received an overview of the defense operations in the communities and roads throughout Judea and Samaria, and the operational activities being carried out to eliminate the terrorist forces in the refugee camps, the confiscation of weapons and the thwarting of the terrorist infrastructure.

He emphasized that "the main goal is to preserve the quiet in the area alongside exacting a significant price from the terrorists and making every effort to support the IDF's operation in Gaza."

The Minister of Defense thanked Lt. Col. Avi Belot, who will finish his post as commander of the Judea and Samaria division this week, for his work to strengthen security and counter-terrorism throughout the area.

"In assessing the situation, I closely follow the great efforts that are being made here day and night to fight terrorism and protect the civilian population. The IDF is working in the refugee camps to prevent anyone who tries to initiate a terrorist attack. This operation is carried out by regular and reservist personnel in close cooperation with the IDF, the Border Guard and the General Security Service, in an impressive, precise, and high-quality manner," Gallant said.

He added, "This whole arena is secondary to the main effort we are carrying out in Gaza. Similar to what is happening in the north, we have no interest in escalating the situation and we are making every effort to prevent it. The forces are doing their job well, it is very important that Judea and Samaria remain quiet, in order for us to be able to complete our mission in Gaza, eliminate and eradicate Hamas, remove it from its military and governmental capabilities and bring about the desired result there. When it becomes clear what the IDF did in Gaza, this will reflect both on Judea and Samaria and on all other places.”