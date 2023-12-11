הזמר שלומי שבת במחלקת השיקום עדי יואל יחסי ציבור

Singer Shlomi Shabat on Sunday night marked the fourth night of Hanukkah by lighting a menorah and giving a performance in Sheba Medical Center, together with the injured and their families.

Near the front of the stage sat a couple, Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal, who were celebrating their engagement and Ben's birthday at the Nova music festival at Re'im on the morning of October 7.

At Sheba, the two discovered that though they had survived, they had both suffered the same very serious injury: Both had lost their right leg.

Shabat learned that Gali had asked that he be the one to sing "Bereishit Olam," at their wedding ceremony. He immediately acceded to her request, and dedicated the song to them while he sang it on stage.