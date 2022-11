Shlomi Shabat, an Israeli singer, surprised Sahar and Pazi Pelah, the son of his ex-wife Hani and the brother of his children Manor and Avihu, with a new song called, "Rega'im" (moments).

The new song was performed at the wedding, which took place on Tuesday.

The song is a new single, which is expected to be released soon, produced in cooperation with Guy Dan.

Shabat dedicated the song to Sahar, and performed it as the couple walked down the aisle.

Watch: