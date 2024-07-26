Credit: Dovev Agami

Israeli singer Shlomi Shabat this week kept a promise he made months ago to two survivors of the October 7 massacre at the Nova music festival in Re'im.

The couple, Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal, were at the October 7 festival to celebrate their engagement and Ben's birthday. When the attack began, they ran for shelter, and were injured after Hamas terrorists hurled a grenade into the shelter.

At Sheba Medical Center, where they were treated following the massacre, the couple discovered that though they had survived, they had both suffered the same very serious injury: Both had lost their right leg.

It was at Sheba that Shabat learned that Gali had asked that he be the one to sing "Bereishit Olam," at their wedding ceremony. He immediately acceded to her request, and dedicated the song to them while he sang it on stage at Sheba.

This week, Shabat kept his promise: Ben and Gali celebrated their wedding, and at the ceremony, Shabat sang, "Bereishit Olam," as he had promised he would months before.