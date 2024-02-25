שלומי שבת שר ללואיס הר לרגל יום הולדתו צילום : הדר צינדר

Louis Har, rescued from Hamas captivity earlier this month, celebrated his 71st birthday on Sunday, in an intimate luncheon with his family.

Singer Shlomi Shabat met Har's daughters at the Hostages Families Forum two months ago.

At the time, Shabat sang the song, "Abba," to them, promising that "when Abba (father) returns from captivity, we will all meet again."

On Sunday, Shabat came full circle, arriving at Har's birthday party and playing for Har and his daughters.

"It is moving and heartwarming to see how Louis and his daughters are together again, and I hope that all of the hostages will soon return home, and we will merit to see the hearts reunited, in the homes of 134 other families," Shabat said.