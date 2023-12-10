חטיבת גולני חזרה לשג'אעיה אחרי כמעט עשור דובר צה"ל

The Golani Brigade has returned to fight in the Shuja'iyya section of Gaza nearly a decade after the battle in Operation Protective Edge, during which several soldiers and officers from the brigade fell.

The brigade's commanders and the battle team returned to fight in the Shuja'iyya area and are obtaining achievements and are substantially hurting Hamas' abilties.

The brigade's soldiers exposed approximately 15 tunnel shafts, located a large number of arms, and eliminated Gama's terrorists at the organization's stronghold. In recent days, the brigade's soldiers confronted many terrorists who fired at them from a school in the neighborhood.

The terrorists booby-trapped the school grounds and attempted to pull the soldiers into an ambush; a battle commenced at the scene in which terror cells that attempted to attack the force were eliminated.