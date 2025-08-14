Residents of central Israel on Thursday discovered fragments of an interceptor missile along the train tracks between Ganot and Hahagana.

As a result, Israel Railways announced that one of the tracks would be closed to traffic. Normal train activity has since resumed, the railway announced.

Early Thursday morning, shortly after 4:00 a.m., the IDF detected a missile launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory and activated defense systems to intercept the threat.

Later, the IDF confirmed that “A short while ago, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.”

Residents in central Israel reported hearing explosions from the interception.

On Tuesday afternoon, the IDF reported that the Air Force intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Yemen. In line with policy, no alerts were sounded.

Later, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed the group had launched six UAVs toward “four vital Israeli targets” in the Haifa area, the Negev, Be’er Sheva, and Eilat.